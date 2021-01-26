Climate Crisis?

To the Editor:

The headline over Scott Campbell’s commentary of January 23 reads “Ethan Allen Institute Says There’s a Climate Crisis”. But Rep. Campbell, who fervently believes that there is a climate crisis, did not allege that “EAI says there’s a climate crisis” in his commentary.

I think I can speak for EAI here: in 25 years or more studying this issue, never have I agreed that “there’s a climate crisis” or “climate emergency” out there in the physical world.

Climate changes - duh!. But the notion that because of humans “pouring greenhouse gases into the sky, like an open sewer” (Rep. Campbell’s formulation) the planet is careering into a “climate crisis” faces a very high burden of evidence.

