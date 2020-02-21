Climate Solutions
To the Editor:
Supporting the work of the Climate Solutions Caucus.
The Global Warming Solutions Act, H.688, is not “Scott Campbell’s bill”. He is co-sponsoring it along with 86 other legislators, all deeply concerned about the effects climate change will have on our communities, our children and our grandchildren if we don’t take significant action now.
The 730 members of Vermont Businesses for Social Responsibility say that climate change is without question the single greatest threat to Vermont’s communities, ecosystem and shared way of life.
