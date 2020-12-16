“Closing the Divide”
To the Editor:
I would like to compliment Lynn Wurzburg for her guest opinion entitled “Closing the Divide” in the December 16th edition of the Caledonian-Record. I have known Lynn for years as someone with a liberal approach to politics, and as a member of the Republican party I’ll confess to initially being a little leery when I began reading her essay for fear of it being post-election gloating. But what I found instead was a well-written reflection of the state of politics in America with an honest attempt at trying to close the gap of civil discourse. Her piece is highly recommended by this Republican.
I’d also like Lynn to know she was wrong about one thing. She asked herself, wondering about the other side: “Why are we [liberals]always the ones sitting here examining our actions?” I can assure her, after more than a decade being directly in the middle of Vermont Republican leadership at both the legislative and party levels, there remains a majority of Vermont Republicans who have been on that same mission. I know there are some who might find that hard to believe, but it is absolutely true. Perhaps, with that recognition, there is yet another common ground to consider in the effort to “close the divide.”
Joe Benning
