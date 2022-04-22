Over the last year and a half it is hard to believe how the President and the liberal Democrats have tried to ruin the country. The President is fully responsible for the high gas and oil prices. We have gone from energy independence to dependence on our enemies. Open up our energy sector and the price of gas and oil would immediately tumble as would inflation. If the Democrats continue to infuse the economy with newly printed or borrowed money inflation will continue to rise. Many retired people have had to go back to work because of the Democrats spending policies. Many low and middle class people may have to decide this coming winter on whether to eat or heat.
Now the President is seriously thinking of forgiving student loans. A loan is a loan. When I took out a mortgage on my house or a loan on my car, I knew I would have to pay it back. So, if you have a student loan you are obliged to pay it back.
The President has done his best to bring us to the edge of a nuclear war. We can defend the Ukrainian border, which we should, but we can’t defend our own border. We have a major opioid problem in the country with drugs pouring in from our southern border. The President in his State of the Union address stated he would close the border. The President and the border czar, Ms. Harris, have done nothing to close the border.
I’m wondering if the person from Wheelock has been keeping track of his lies. That person continually refers to President Trump’s 30,000 lies while in office. Could you please state your sources and chronologically list them.
