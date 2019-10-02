Coach Frey
To the Editor:
The long and well-lived life of Coach Raymond G. Frey came to an end on Thursday night Sept. 26, 2019 at the age of ninety-two. Much has been written about and spoken of over the years concerning Coach Frey’s stellar Vermont Sports Hall of Fame membership credentials and his legendary St. Johnsbury Academy cross country and track & field coaching career. Leading various St. Johnsbury Academy boys’ and girls’ athletic teams to 21 Vermont state championships in his 30 year Academy career remains a gold standard of coaching success.
However, this writer would like to also acknowledge Coach Frey’s yeoman work during the 1970s at St. Johnsbury Academy as the assistant headmaster; mentor to The National Honor Society; and his four years as this writer’s SJA small group advisor (which met once a week in lieu of morning Chapel). Coach Frey always had a good word for every one of his advisees and charges. He was a model of good cheer, patience, and real insight into the necessary motivational skills needed for adolescents to aim for higher academic and other personal goals, among them selecting the right career/college/military service/vocational educational path following graduation from St. Johnsbury Academy.
In his role as assistant headmaster, Coach Frey also had a calm demeanor and fairness in dealing with student discipline issues. Never without a good sense of humor (or without wanting to miss an occasion to chat about the Boston Red Sox), he once summoned this writer out of civics class on a perceived disciplinary call, simply wanting to spend 10 minutes talking about the momentary travails of the BoSox batters in a game the prior evening. Little known is that Coach Frey was also a superb New Jersey high school baseball player who once got a base hit off another future superstar and “Hall of Famer” – pitcher Edward Charles “Whitey” Ford of the Manhattan High School of Aviation Trades.
In closing, words of condolences and thanks must also be offered to Caroline, Craig, and Scott Frey who so greatly supported Coach behind the scenes and who so generously shared his time with the St. Johnsbury Academy community for so many years.
Rest in peace, friend. You will be missed.
Christopher E. Ryan
Los Angeles, California
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.