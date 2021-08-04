Colebrook ATV Trail Access
To the Editor:
It is very disheartening to find out the Town of Colebrook, NH has created an Ordinance that prevents anyone who does not own land in their town to receive permission to access an ATV trail via their roads.
When I purchased my house in Stewartstown, NH almost 7 years ago, I made sure it was located on the ATV trail giving me direct access to downtown. I am a permanently disabled retired veteran and can only ride on occasion. Given Colebrook is supported by many surrounding small towns, including Stewartstown, I can’t help but feel hurt and discriminated against.
I have spoken to the Board of Selectmen and proposed many suggestions but to no avail. The trail was moved due to too much traffic but Colebrook has given permits to their residents to travel said road. Why can’t there be an exception for the people who are affected by the moving of a trail? Property that has trail access is definitely worth more. I feel the people being affected by this move were not properly taken into consideration.
Due to the increase in popularity of outdoor activities in the North Country, I do not understand why we can’t work together. I hope the Public Hearing on August 9th will be productive in resolving this issue. Be advised, if you purchase property because it has direct access to a trail that it can be taken from you at any time.
Paula Saunders
Stewartstown, N. H.
