Colebrook Public Hearing on Proposed ATV Ordinance
To the Editor:
1) INTRO; Good Evening, my name is Paula Saunders and I am a resident of Stewartstown.
2) I am extremely grateful to have this opportunity to enjoy outdoor activities like Atv’n and snowmobiling. I register both of my machines in Colebrook. I support the SkiBees and Metallak Clubs with my continued membership and voluntary actions at events. I feel I make a substantial contribution to the continued economy that supports Colebrook.
3) Chairperson Collins, pertaining to the LAW you mentioned at the last meeting that allows only Colebrook residents to be considered for access to ATV trails. I have done extensive research and was unable to locate the RSA. Could you provide that for me?
4) I am extremely disappointed in the Ordinance being presented due to the lack of inclusivity for the few affected landowners: policy of providing equal and fair access to opportunities and resources for people who might otherwise be excluded by approving this Ordinance.
5) I would like to provide a few suggestions:
A) I am in favor of charging a small fee for the few affected landowners.
B) I highly support the Police and Fish n Game in their continued effort to enforce the Rules and Laws. With that being said, I fully support,
C) proof of appropriate insurance
D) Proof of a valid driver’s license and /or a valid OHRV Card and
E) Proof of club membership.
6) I am asking for a fair and equitable outcome that will provide proper consideration for the few affected landowners by this Ordinance.
7) Do you have any questions?
8) Thank you for listening to my considerations on this issue.
Paula Saunders
Stewartstown, N. H.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.