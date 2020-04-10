Collapse
To the Editor:
The Covid-19 pandemic affecting us here in Vermont and internationally is one more indicator that we are now dealing in a broader perspective with the collapse of the industrial/capitalistic/military economy. The other indicators are that we have catastrophic global heating, the “Sixth Great Extinction,” the rise of fascist/authoritarian governments around the world including the United States, millions of people suffering from poverty, giant corporations and billionaires controlling our democracy, and the destruction of much of our environment to support the life of a greatly over populated Earth.
Several authors have been predicting this collapse for years. These include Confronting Collapse: The Crisis of Energy and Money in a Post Peak Oil World by Michael Ruppert in 2009, The Collapse of Western Civilization: A View From The Future by Naomi Oreskes and Erik Conway in 2014, Love in the Age of Ecological Apocalypse: Cultivating the Relationships We Need to Thrive by Carolyn baker in 2015, and most recently How Everything Can collapse: A Manual for Our Times by Pablo Servigne and Ralph Stevens in 2020.
All the public focus now is on how we personally need to live to stem the spread of Covid-19 and, of course, that is vitally important. But we also need to acknowledge that this pandemic is a direct result of collapsing economic, environmental, and political systems. Environmental habitat destruction is likely to have led to the transmission of the disease from bats or to humans. Economic greed and immorality led to the control of our political systems to benefit billionaires and giant corporations while weakening our systems to prevent and respond to this pandemic. And once this pandemic is over, scientific experts predict that there will be more coming.
