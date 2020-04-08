Collateral Damage?

To the Editor:

During this unprecedented time it occurs to me that this society, whether you want to admit it or not, has chosen a select group of people we find expendable. No, I’m not talking about our heroic medical professionals.

Most of those working in the medical field do so knowing that, at times, their lives could be in peril from an unknown pathogen in some form or another, yet choose to be in this field of work. The lack of PPE’s is a game changer however, and concerns all of us greatly, and should NEVER have even been an issue in this country! And I hope and pray these heroes get the items they so desperately need.

No, there is another group of people out there, however, who don’t get the attention or recognition they deserve, and who never thought simply going to work would put their lives in danger, and those are now known as our “Essential Workers.” Our grocery personnel, our delivery drivers, our sanitation crews, pharmacists, convenience store clerks, gas station attendants, and so many more. They have no choice, the Governor has classified their jobs as “Essential” but offered them little, to no protection. They’ve all been sent out to do battle for US, without being equipped for their jobs. If it is truly so dangerous to be out there that most of us are ordered to stay home, then where are the Hazmat suits for these workers? Where are the medical-grade masks, foot coverings, rubber gloves? It’s like sending our servicemen and women out to war without a gun, helmet, bullets, or any rations. These “Essential” workers have to piecemeal whatever protection they can find on their own or with the meager items their employers furnish them, yet are out there all day, risking their lives for US!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.