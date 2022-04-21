Colleges-Political Factories

Reading histories of public figures so many of them are a product of the schools they went to. Just look up Bernie Sanders for instance and then his wife from Goddard College says it all. Lenin and Stalin went to Marxist schools. Had these people went to Conservative schools, they would have been Conservatives, different people for sure.
What about me Ron Pal? University of Connecticut in 1957. I didn’t give it much thought then, but one class I took the professor talked a lot of Karl Marx as if he were pushing Socialism. But I was always a “Doubting Thomas”about everything I heard. If you don’t believe this then my high school graduation book picture of me underneath says: ”A man of independent mind and speech.”
So through life I ran across a lot of socialists, but I was never swayed. I would say my father was a Socialist and we argued and argued. What got me is that great grandfathers land, huge amount, was taken away from him in Hungary by the Communists and yet my Father maintained the people in Hungary were better off under Communist rule. Top this off is that my Father went to the most Conservative Christian school of all of Hungary. Yet he wasn’t swayed by others around him. Like father like son they say, but politically direct opposites.
