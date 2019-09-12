Colors of the Kingdom
To the Editor:
St. Johnsbury is hosting a great event this Saturday, September 14. It the Colors of the Kingdom Community Festival. It is a great opportunity to meet our neighbors, support local businesses, and celebrate all the blessings of living in the Northeast Kingdom. The will be activities for all ages and many are free.Let’s grow our community by putting down our electronic devices and stop for at least one day from buying things on-line where the profits go elsewhere and keep our money in our community. And have a good time while doing so.
Steven Isham
St. Johnsbury, Vermont
