Colt for Coos 4

Your excellent juxtaposition (October 19th) of the views of Suzy Colt and Seth King, the two candidates for Coos 4’s single House seat, provided a clear picture of the choice facing voters. Colt’s plea for making government work in the best interest of all citizens is not just appealing in these hyper-polarized times, it is the only rational approach. I have known Suzy Colt for 40-plus years, and she has lived in our state for decades. She is level-headed and experienced, and her positions on the issues facing us in New Hampshire are reasonable and practical. I can’t vote for Suzy Colt because I don’t live in Coos 4. But if you do, I urge you to get to know her and to support her on November 8. You won’t be disappointed. Colt’s voice is the voice of reason.
