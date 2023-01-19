Columbus - the Full Story
To the Editor:
Snow showers. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
Mostly cloudy with snow showers during the evening. Low 16F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 50%.
Updated: January 20, 2023 @ 12:25 pm
Columbus - the Full Story
To the Editor:
I read Mr. DeMayo’s LTE on 1/16/’23 with interest. I’m guessing he is of Italian descent as am I. And while I appreciate Columbus’s contributions, I am wondering if Mr. DeMayo gave his students the full measure of Columbus’s actions and impact. According to the History Channel’s website history.com/news/Columbus-day-controversy, Columbus had many accomplishments. Columbus first made landfall in what is now the Bahamas. I have always wondered how we can call land a discovery if people are already living there.
Here is a quick, but by no means a complete list of his actions Columbus’s first order of business was to seize 6 peaceful indigenous people to be used as servants. He enacted polices of forced labor among the indigenous peoples. He sent 1,000’s of Taino people to be sold as slaves. Many died before the ships made it back to Europe. Within 60 years a population of 250,000 was reduced to several hundred.
As the governor and viceroy of the Indies he dealt with unrest and revolt by ordering “a brutal crackdown in which many natives were killed …then ordered their dismembered bodies to be paraded through the streets.” Here is a question – why would peaceful people revolt? Could it be that they resisted being slaves in their own homeland? So yes let us laud the accomplishments of Columbus – but let’s tell the WHOLE STORY.
As the 1619 project reveals, Americans are great at patting ourselves on the back and only teaching the positive aspects of our history. But I believe we need, and is LONG OVERDUE is a more well rounded and inclusive history.
Respectfully,
Linda Cacopardo M. Ed.
Sheffield, Vt.
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.