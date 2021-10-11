Columbus Day
To the Editor:
Columbus Day honors Christopher Columbus’ first voyage to America in 1492. It became a legal federal holiday in the United States in 1971. It is celebrated the second Monday in October. Before 1971, a number of states celebrated Columbus Day on October 12th. Cities and organizations sponsored big banquets on the holiday.
The first Columbus Day celebration was held in 1792, when New York City celebrated the 300th anniversary of the landing. In 1892 President Benjamin Harrison called upon all Americans to celebrate the 400th anniversary of the event. Columbus Day has been celebrated annually since 1920.
Although the land reached by Columbus was not named after him, many monuments honor him. The Republic of Columbia, South America, and the District of Columbia in Washington, D.C. bear his name, as do many towns, rivers, streets and public buildings. The name, Columbia, has been used as a poetic personification of the United States. The Columbia River is the second longest river in the western hemisphere, flowing from British Columbia, in Canada and between the states of Washington and Oregon in the United States, into the Pacific Ocean, over 1214 miles. Columbia, Missouri and South Carolina’s capital, Columbia, are two American cities bearing his name. Columbia is often represented as a woman dressed in red, white and blue. During the Revolutionary War, colonial poets used Columbia to describe the new nation, which became the United States. In 1784, King College in New York City became Columbia College.
Even before the Revolutionary War, many people in America felt that our country should have been named Columbia, after the explorer Christopher Columbus. A black slave poet, Phyllis Wheatley, used Columbia in a poem honoring George Washington, and poet-journalist, Phillip Freneau, popularized the name Columbia, in several poems during and after the Revolutionary War. The Columbus Memorial Library in Washington, D.C., contains about 330,000 volumes on the American Republics. Many towns, counties and institutions throughout the United States have adopted the name Columbia.
Many Latin American countries celebrate October 12th as their Dia de la Raga Day, honoring the Spanish Heritage of the people there. Celebration ceremonies feature speeches, parades and colorful fiestas.
All of this sets the mind to wondering if, how and what this America would be like under the name Columbia. What do you readers of this paper think about that?
Jacob Kokaly
Newport, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.