Come a Cropper

So to the majority of you women who are up in arms over the possible repeal of Roe v. Wade, I’d love to help you, but unfortunately, the majority of you have been attacking my right to keep and bear arms for years and years.
Why should I defend the rights of people who have been attacking mine for years and years?
People like Ann Braden, Dianne Feinstein, Shannon Watts, Gretchen Whitmer, and on and on and on?
Why should I defend your right to kill your unborn baby when you’ve been attacking my rights to the means to defend my born babies for years? WHY?
Give me ONE GODDAMN GOOD REASON WHY.
You’re on your own. I can’t help you. After years and years of the majority of pro choice feminists trying to screw my gun rights, now?
I’m not gonna help you.
You’re on your own, and you bought and paid for this.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.