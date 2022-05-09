Come a Cropper

To the Editor:

So to the majority of you women who are up in arms over the possible repeal of Roe v. Wade, I’d love to help you, but unfortunately, the majority of you have been attacking my right to keep and bear arms for years and years.

Why should I defend the rights of people who have been attacking mine for years and years?

People like Ann Braden, Dianne Feinstein, Shannon Watts, Gretchen Whitmer, and on and on and on?

Why should I defend your right to kill your unborn baby when you’ve been attacking my rights to the means to defend my born babies for years? WHY?

Give me ONE GODDAMN GOOD REASON WHY.

You’re on your own. I can’t help you. After years and years of the majority of pro choice feminists trying to screw my gun rights, now?

I’m not gonna help you.

You’re on your own, and you bought and paid for this.

In liberty-

Eddie Garcia

St Johnsbury, Vt.

