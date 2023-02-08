I recently read opinion and analysis by Rob Roper. He wrote that the low estimate of the carbon credit scheme, weatherized homes, heat pumps, heat pump hot water heaters, and administrative costs will be about $ 0.70 tax per gallon of fuel (propane, gas, and heating oil).
Legislators, can you come to your senses? The proposed Clean Heat Standard, S.5. can’t work. We are a state made up of communities. For example, Barnet, VT. Come spring, take the time to visit Ben’s mill. It’s located off of I 91 exit 18. Head toward West Barnet. You’ll see the sign on the right. The mill dates from the 19th century. Water mills enabled shops such as his to do a variety of things. Working folks lived by their wits.
Personally, I feel that there is no need for another tax. Open a history book and read about the Revolutionary war. The colonialist opposed taxes levied by the Crown in London, England.
