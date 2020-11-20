Come Together & Move Forward
To the Editor:
Most Americans believe that for democracy to work for all of us, it must be inclusive of everyone, regardless of what we look like or where we live. Sadly, now that the people have faced many challenges in order to express their will by casting their ballots in record numbers, Donald Trump is trying to divide us by sowing doubts about our election and asking courts to throw out ballots cast by ordinary Americans – the elderly, single parents, those working two jobs in order to make ends meet, people of color, and new Americans – for the sake of his own ego and possible future political gains.
But trained and trusted local election officials, who cherish our democracy, are have counted and verified our ballots. It’s clear that voters have chosen Joe Biden as our next president. So, now it is time to come together across race, place, and party to ensure that the leaders we’ve chosen receive the information they need for a smooth transition of power and are sworn in to deal with the pandemic, unite us, and move us forward together.
Steve Gehlert
