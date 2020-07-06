Coming Together for the Future
To the Editor:
This year has been a year like no other, we’ve been tested on many things, resilience, perseverance, and most of all, mindfulness.
As were on the heels of George Floyd, people have become divided over divisive political rhetoric that has been preached on social media, such as Twitter and Facebook. What has been seen is once our dearest friends or loved ones have become our enemies. Honestly, It may sound cold, but that’s fine as it unfortunately makes us learn as well grow of who are most beloved have been behind closed doors without our knowledge for years.
Now, the question begs where do we move forward as a society. Do we continue down the status quo or make a difference, and what will that difference look like. If we move down the path of status quo, it shows our society hasn’t learned from our own mistakes. In contrary to the status quo, multiple factors are necessary to bring change to future that future generations will not as said by Martin Luther King, Jr. is “… they will not be judged by the colour of their skin, but by the content of their character”. The statement speaks volume to our future as people, we can take action through activism, wether on social media, writing a letter to the editor, or simply having a conversation with the opposite political stance while coming to a reason. What needs to be looked out for is future generations as a society to rid ourselves of the sexist and bigoted past that’s been plaguing us since the dawn of civilization.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.