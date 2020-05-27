Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
I must admit that I have been critical of the Caledonian Record and the publisher in past letters to the editor. However, this time I want to commend the publisher for his editorial comment, dated May 14, 2020, entitled “So Glad You Asked, Mr. Ashe.”
The editorial hits the nail on the head in regards to the waste in the Vermont state government. The legislature is democrat controlled and for years the legislature’s answer to problems is to increase taxes. The part that I can especially relate to is that Vermont has half the population of New Hampshire yet Vermont has twice the number of state employees. This is something that the legislature has to address. State employees must be reduced. As an employee retires or changes jobs, don’t replace them.
I was a New Hampshire state employee for 13 years and worked in an office of 8 men. Without a doubt that office could have functioned better, with no loss of output, with 3 or 4 less employees. It is next to impossible to fire a state employee because of the unions.
