Comment On Pineles’ Odyssey
To the Editor:
As far as I know Judge Dean Pineles is a fine man. Quotes about the 1984 Island Pond raid from his book, A Judge’s Odyssey, in your story of August 22nd need comment. He began well enough but when he got to the search warrant application, he goofed. I was an instructor with the Vermont Criminal Justice Training Council and trained the state police in applying for and serving search warrants.
The search warrant was applied for by a non-police officer investigator for the Orleans County State’s Attorney’s Office. Those facts may have made the warrant improper but the courts never reached the point of reviewing that. Island Pond is in Essex County. The affidavit of probable cause was huge. I got a copy of the public document consisting of over two hundred pages and I did not see probable cause for issuing a warrant to seize evidence of a criminal offense. Judge Wolchik must have had similar thoughts because he took additional testimony over the phone from the investigator before signing the warrant. To find probable cause judges are taught to look at all the evidence in “the light most favorable to the state.”
Judge Pineles wrote “The operational team was on high alert while the Attorney General’s office sought a judicial warrant to authorize the plan, which was issued on June 21 by Judge Joseph Wolchik. With warrant in hand, the governor then made his decision approving the operation.” This is wrong on an important point. The attorney general did not apply for the warrant. At the time of the raid Dean Pineles was legal counsel to the governor. I remember seeing him on the street that morning and knew his job title.
Immediately after the raid I was called to state police headquarters and assigned to look into some facts. I was given a copy of the probable cause affidavit. The whole case was so appalling to me that I eventually gave my copy to the ACLU attorney and wished him well. What I did learn from that assignment was that when the local state’s attorney had the warrant, he had no way of getting it served. The governor got the search warrant metaphorically shaken in his face and was told that if he did not authorize state employees to serve it, that fact would be made public. The rest is history.
Now Judge Pineles wrote that he has not changed his mind about the raid. Governor Snelling said at the time that he had checked with seven lawyers and they all agreed he should go ahead. All seven must have been state lawyers or those whose whole careers had been working for the state. He should have run it by maybe the Defender General? Attorney and Judge Pineles was from a time when judges leaned toward dealing out justice and not necessarily following the law. The warrant was served at every household (he said twenty, I recall twelve) and entered by a police officer, an SRS social worker, and a nurse. They were told to specifically look for signs of abuse and neglect and also those balloon sticks that the kids were supposedly spanked with. The raid commenced immediately at 6:00 AM so the social workers and nurses could see the kids as they were getting up. If anyone can recognize evidence of child abuse and neglect it is a state social worker. They deal with it every day. One hundred twelve kids were taken into custody and there were no reports of any abuse or neglect and no balloon sticks were found. Other than a stillborn child, there have been no child deaths in the Island Pond church.
Can our republic allow the government to overlook or suspend human rights, family rights, and religious rights because it is concerned about community safety? We have had hundreds of overdose deaths in Vermont in the last few years. When will it suspend fourth amendment rights over search and seizure and begin searching whenever and wherever for illegal drugs? Following the law is not something the government does until general opinions make it uncomfortable for them not to do.
Wayne Dyer
Groton, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.