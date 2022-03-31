Common Enemy
To the Editor:
Up to the 90s the boogey men were Russia, and Jimmy Carter, and OPEC. Then, in 1991 the Club of Rome announced in their new book The First Global Revolution: “The Common Enemy of Humanity is Man. In searching for a new enemy to unite us, we came up with the idea that pollution, the threat of global warming, water shortages, famine and the like would fit the bill.”
Ok. So the big ogres during the 1990s were those longer-term things, and Saddam Hussein, then the Branch Davidian Seventh Day Adventist Farm the government attacked out of nowhere as a sadistic experiment, then Timothy Mc Veigh and other shady “extremists” almost always having ties to the government. Then came the Y2K scare, supposed to be a big “crisis”. The next boogey man was Osama Bin Laden who was said to have done 9/11 but was not wanted for it by the FBI or anyone else. He remained a boogey man for 10 years until his claimed (bizarre, strange) death, although Benazir Bhutto, a month before a final successful attempt on her life in 2008, gave an interview to fake BBC News in which she explained that Bin Laden had been killed in late 2001 by the same people who were presently after her. BBC, true to form, cut out that part of the interview to make it look as if she never had said that. The other boogey man after 2001 was also Saddam Hussein again. He somehow was supposed to be responsible for 9/11 too with absolutely zero evidence of any kind, and he allegedly was guilty of having some very fictitious WMDs although I must say, the US seemed to have some real ones. They did have ‘em. The next boogey men were climate change and the Koch brothers. The brothers backpedaled and stopped supporting good causes, so then their media problem quieted down. Around the same time, came the “One Percent”. That “occupy” movement occupied us for a few months. After climate change had gotten a bit stale, Donald Trump was the boogey man for around 5 years, and Oh, what hatred there was for this man who had done nothing unusual whatsoever; it was media-generated hatred, still pumping now, and but the worst I’ve ever seen a nation indulge in. After Trump was the trumped-up ogre, then came the vandalizing and burning down of the US which however was supposed to be GOOD, then Covid, which was planned in detail, Oct 2019, in Event 201. In 2021, when the Global Covid Ogre was already a bit irritating and exposed to scrutiny say the least, next Jan. 6th became the Great Enemy and made to be very very BAD, and after that the Putin Threat completed the cover-up for Fauci’s and Gates’ Covid Vaccine Operation, one of the worst genocides in history, which has multiplied the cancer rate, for example, by several times.
In an interview with G. Edward Griffin, Norman Dodd, a former investigator for Congress, revealed that after the turn of century 1900, the noted Carnegie Foundation for World Peace had investigated whether there was an alternative for wars that might be even better than them, for controlling people’s minds. The conclusion to the study came: that nothing was better than war for this purpose. Shortly afterwards the Foundation was instrumental in starting WWI, to convince mankind that the oppressive League of Nations/UN system of unfreedom “governance” would be a good idea.
As for WWII and beyond notice that for the US, its later Lost Wars I, (Korea), Lost War II,(Vietnam) Lost War III (Mid-east), and Lost War IV, (Afghanistan), were undeclared. A major WWII Nazi scheduled to be executed at Nuremberg throws some light on things:
Hermann Goering: “Why, of course, the people don’t want war. Why would some poor slob on a farm want to risk his life in a war when the best that he can get out of it is to come back to his farm in one piece? Naturally, the common people don’t want war; neither in Russia, nor in England, nor in America, nor for that matter in Germany. That is understood. But, after all, it is the leaders of the country who determine the policy and it is always a simple matter to drag the people along, whether it is a democracy, or a fascist dictatorship, or a parliament, or a communist dictatorship.”
Gilbert: “There is one difference. In a democracy the people have some say in the matter through their elected representatives, and in the United States ONLY CONGRESS CAN DECLARE WARS.” [caps are mine]
Goering: “Oh, that is all well and good, but, voice or no voice, the people can always be brought to the bidding of the leaders. That is easy. All you have to do is tell them they are being attacked, and denounce the pacifists for lack of patriotism and exposing the country to danger. It works the same way in any country.”
—Gustave Gilbert
Nuremberg Diary
Jay Iselin
Lyndonville, Vt.
