“Community Center” Turned Pot Shop
To the Editor:
On August 17, 2022, the Caledonian Record published an article titled, “East Haven Chapel Being Restored, Rejuvenated Into Community Space,” by Kevin Doyon. There are numerous quotes in the article from the current owners Bruce Linsday and Anna Cronin about their plans. “We felt it was an important task to preserve the church and return it to the community as the symbol of gathering and connection to one another as it once stood.” And further, “Our intention from the beginning was always…making a working community center for the public.”
Less than one year later, I found myself at the (actual) East Haven Community center in the library with my children when a man walked in seeking signatures for a petition. He explained he was hoping to get on the ballot for the upcoming town meeting (this was 3 days prior to the vote) to open a marijuana dispensary in the very chapel described in the above article. This chapel is on the site of Dirt Church brewery. He further explained (when asked about the intended location) that he had been in “negotiations” with the owners of Dirt Church and that “that was the plan.”
Later, he was subsequently informed by the town clerk and selectmen that he was too late with his petition for the town meeting. However, as he gathered 10% of registered voters’ signatures (not too challenging a task with a town of this size), he requested a warrant and a special town election for his new pot shop. He lives and grows his weed in Waterford.
VT law and the state cannabis commission require that towns “opt in” to allow retail cannabis sales. So the farmer from Waterford has succeeded in making the town of East Haven hold a special election on June 6th (with an informational meeting on June 5th) with the hopeful intention of a “Yes” vote so he can open his store here in East Haven at Dirt Church. Interestingly, the owners of Dirt Church have been complete mum and totally absent from any communication to the town or its citizens on this topic. It appears that their “intentions from the beginning” have changed quite drastically.
When I think of a community center, I think of the space that already exists here in East Haven. One that I am thankful for beyond measure. One where the Elders of the town have welcomed my transplanted family with open arms, created endless activities for our children on their own time, and who continue to operate a library (all by volunteer hours). The space is frequently used by children and families of the community. It can be rented out for special events, parties, and such. THIS is the East Haven Community Center (formally the East Haven River School).
When I think of a community center, I do not think of a brewery with an abutting marijuana dispensary operating out of a historic church. I am quite certain the state of VT feels similar, as they most certainly would not want children under 21 years of age inside or on the grounds of a marijuana dispensary. Therefore, I am curious how Dirt Church’s “We are family friendly,” and “We’re doing it all for the community” mantra could possibly work with this arrangement? The fact is, it doesn’t. There is ZERO local benefit for our town.
Stephanie Wales
East Haven, Vt.
