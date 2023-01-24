I was happy to see your article about Community Connections and all the the great things they offer, however I was very disappointed that there was no mention of Pam Smart.
Pam helped to develop the definition of a community health team by teaching them how to meet people where they are at in their time of need.
She was about touching people with kindness and empathy helping them through difficult times and teaching them how to make it through another day. And then building a community of those she touched to look forward to her Healthier Living classes where they met people like themselves and began to build a community of friendship.
Pam Smart not only had a life changing effect on those Community Health Workes she taught, but to all of the community members they touched.
Pam has dedicated her life to people and if you have had the opportunity to meet her you have a better understanding of community and the importance of connection.
