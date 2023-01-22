Having worked in health care my entire career, I was pleased to read the article in the January 17th edition recognizing the great work that happens at Community Connections. Before retiring I worked for 10 years as a Clinical Care Coordinator in a primary care office addressing the social determinates of health, such as inability to access necessary meds, food insecurities, homelessness along with many other barriers that prevented appropriate health care. I made no secret of the fact that I could never have done my job as effectively without the support and the amazing work that was done at that office. Without a doubt, Community Connections has always been the gold standard that other communities have aspired to have.
There are many people that have been key in growing this agency, but I was disappointed that the person that made the face of Community Connections and brought it to its high standard was not mentioned in the article. I am not sure that without Pam Smart Community Connections would be what it is today. Her commitment to this community and developing much needed community resources including the local shelter for women in recovery is unprecedented. She brought many of her visions to fruition and was the definition of a community health team worker. She absolutely understood the importance of meeting people where they are at, especially in their time of need. She knew how to listen and hear what people were needing and to touch them with kindness and empathy. But she also knew the importance of empowering people by teaching self-management skills. Pam passed that onto the Community Health Team Workers to carry forward and it is evident in all the work that is done there still.
I will always have pride in the work that I was able to do as a Clinical Care Coordinator and will always credit so many of my success stories to the team at Community Connections. All those times, however, that I shared with Pam, when she helped me take down so many barriers, and then do what felt like move a mountain will absolutely always be on my list of most epic career moments.
