Community Justice Center
To the Editor:
I am writing in response to Todd Wellington’s article in Saturday’s paper about the Community Justice Center’s grant for DOC housing. I have been a volunteer member of the restorative justice panels at the Justice Center since 2008, a little longer than I have been a subscriber to your paper.
It is the responsibility of journalism to shine a light on the workings of our government at all levels. You celebrate this responsibility during Sunshine Week and frequently lament the demise of local journalism, but too often focus the cold light of fear and shame on the subjects you cover. I encourage you to remember that the Caledonian-Record is as much a member of the community as any other organization or person. The approach you have taken with much of the news you report tears down a community that desperately needs you to build it up.
Thank you,
Andrew Miller-Brown
Burke, Vt.
