To the Editor:
I am writing in support of St Johnsbury Academy’s vaccination mandate for all faculty and staff.
Dr. Sharon Howell, and the entire Covid Response Team, have done an outstanding job throughout the pandemic. They have acted decisively and been transparent in their attempts to give students the best education possible, while at the same time keeping the school population safe. This mandate is the latest example of that.
As a father of a student enrolled at SJA, as well as a husband of a staff member, I feel good knowing both members of my family are on a campus each day that has an extra layer of protection.
Last week a letter writer from Texas commented in the CR against the Academy’s vaccination mandate. I would urge everyone to consider the advice of another Texan, Jerry Jones owner of the Dallas Cowboys, who recently said the following regarding vaccines: “everyone has a right to make their own decisions regarding their health and their body- I believe that completely, until your decision as to yourself impacts negatively many others. Then the common good takes over. We have to check “I” at the door and go forward with “We.”’
I agree wholeheartedly with that statement, not only as it applies to the Academy, but to society in general.
Tony Higgs
St Johnsbury, Vt.
