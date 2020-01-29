Community Warming Center
To the Editor:
As someone who believes firmly in the separation of church and state as found in the first amendment of the Constitution, it appears to me that the St. Johnsbury Zoning Administrator, with the advice of the Acting Town Attorney, acted appropriately in determining that the United Community Church did not require a zoning permit to operate its Community Warming Center. Based on Vermont State law, it also appears to me that the Development Review Board overreached in its vote to overrule this decision.
State law is quite clear on this. Title 24, Section 4413, states that churches “may be regulated only with respect to location, size, height, building bulk, courts, setbacks, density of buildings, off-street parking, loading facilities, traffic, noise, lighting, landscaping, and screening requirements, and only to the extent that regulations do not have the effect of interfering with the intended functional use …”
Clearly, these factors are not at issue in the case of the Community Warming Center. Therefore, I believe that the Development Review Board did not have jurisdiction in this case.
