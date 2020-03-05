Comparing Outbreaks: Anthrax And Coronavirus

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
The coronavirus (COVID-19) is eerily reminiscent of the anthrax outbreak reported in Sverdlovsk, Russia - now Yekaterinburg - that occurred sometime around October 1979. There are very interesting parallels. Due to space limitations, only a few similarities will be highlighted.
First, both Sverdlovsk and Wuhan, China are sites of biological research facilities that study either anthrax or coronavirus, both amenable to weaponization. Such facilities are very rare throughout the world. The Soviet facility was in direct contravention of the 1972 Biological Weapons Convention.
Second, each outbreak was initially, vociferously blamed on local markets. The Russians blamed tainted meat afflicted by anthrax. The Soviets had to shift their story as 64+ deaths spanning 2+ months did not cohere with a tainted meat problem, which could have been swiftly dealt with. In 1992 then Sverdlovsk party boss Boris Yeltsin finally confirmed that the anthrax was released by an explosion at a biological weapons facility.
