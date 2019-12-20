Complaint About Warming Shelter
To the Editor:
With increasing dismay, I read the article regarding the complaint about the “warming shelter” at UCC. Ms.Aiken’s concerns are not specific to the shelter. I couldn’t tell you how many times I have had to walk in the street or go around a group of people blocking the sidewalk. Middle and high school students often disregard the need for others to walk by. Does she seriously believe this is a problem related solely to the church’s efforts to keep people warm?
Smoking is another issue. I abhor walking through clouds of smoke or taking my grandchildren past smokers who stand near entryways. Unfortunately, I cannot stop them; I can only hold my breath and walk past. It is true that cigarettes are expensive. Did Ms. Aiken conduct a survey to reach the conclusions that people visiting the church are purchasing and smoking a pack a day? She says that “the $110 could be rent”. How many apartments are available for $110 a month? Please point me to them. I know several people who would gladly rent them.
She worries that her residents might let strangers into the building. Over the years, hundreds of people have visited the Fairbanks Museum, attended First Night, gone to church services, community meals, and meetings at the church. How many of these strangers have been granted entrance to the Colonial Apartments?
