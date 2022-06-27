We are a group of women from the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont who stand together in support of legislative action that will bring about comprehensive gun reform.
Statistics from reliable sources (Pew Research, the Center for Disease Control, the BBC) consistently show firearm deaths as a serious and growing health problem in the United States and rank the U.S a leader in such deaths among developed countries. Our schools are not safe, our churches are not safe, our grocery stores are not safe, our public spaces and events are not safe. Proposed “gun safety” legislation will do little to make us feel safer.
WE BELIEVE:
–loss of life from mass shootings and other gun violence in this country is preventable;
–no single measure can adequately address the issue of gun violence.
WE URGE THE FOLLOWING ACTION:
• Implement universal background checks;
• Ban assault weapons and place limits on high-capacity magazine size;
• Increase penalties for people who provide guns to those prohibited from purchasing guns;
• Hold gun manufacturers and dealers accountable for irresponsible advertising;
• Fund research and reporting on gun violence in America;
• Require gun purchasers to go through a rigorous licensing process.
Our country needs ACTION NOW, before more lives are lost.
We appeal to the hearts and minds of those who may be willing to rethink their attachment to unregulated gun ownership as a uniquely American right. Individual freedom does not have to be in conflict with the common good. We value the common good and see the many ways it makes us all stronger and safer as a community.
We, as a community, need to speak out and vote.
We are all neighbors.
Anne Carroll, Stephan Cantor, Susan Cooley, Ann Creavan, Louisa Dotoli, Melissa Freitag, Susan Guilmette, Karen Hack, Mariel Hess, Judy Henchel, Liz Nelson, Kathy Paul, Lindy Sargent, Sue Tester, Freddi Very, Betsy Day- Williams, Kate Wolff.
(1) comment
Let me know when you want to schedule your "rigorous" and "comprehensive testing and licensing" before you can write another LTE. Or post something to FB or Twitter. Or how about this? You can prove your competence and knowledge of Civics and American Political History (to MY satisfaction) before I'll allow you to exercise your right to vote. I'm sure you see the need for such rigorous vetting of the people voting on the laws that the rest of us have to live under? Right?
