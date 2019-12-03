Comprehensive Health Insurance

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
Medicare for All. Universal Health Care. The Affordable Care Act (aka Obama Care). Employer-based health insurance with options. Private health insurers. Whatever it’s called, wherever it comes from, every American needs to be covered.
Normally I stay out of insurance discussions of any kind – even as a daughter of a man who spent his working life with a chemical and industrial insurance company, rising through the ranks to VP of Finance and Administration – because I have what I call insurance dyslexia. My brain shuts down and my eyes glaze over. I certainly can’t offer or contribute anything of substance.
Just over four months ago, however, I had open heart surgery to replace one valve and repair another. I knew it was coming: after a first such surgery 25 years ago to repair the now-replaced valve, I had periodic smaller procedures and tests over the intervening years to keep track of things, especially in the last five or six years as my symptoms began to show the need for the more intensive – and, this time, more extensive – surgery again.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.