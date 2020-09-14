“Concept of Service”
To the Editor:
I would like to provide some clarity to John Somers. In his LTE he was most upset over a political cartoon appearing in the Record on 9/9. Of course he can offer his opinion- to him it was offensive. BUT he cannot state it was “based on a bold face lie” perpetuated by the likes of “MSNBC, CNN and other liberal left leaning news media.” HE is now speaking an untruth.
It is necessary to note that their reporting [I guess PBS needs to be added to the left leaning list] was in reference to an article appearing in the The Atlantic. I would like to inform/remind him that Fox News national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin confirmed parts of the article then supported the truthfulness of the article. Brit Hume and Greg Gutifield then defended her position. So I guess not all the media that weighed in was left leaning. Quotes from a widower Trump spoke to, his own recorded words to Gold Star parents and comments regarding John McCain clearly demonstrate his feelings.
At his core, Trump’s approach to life is transactional. Without malice I conclude that he is a damaged human being, a victim of physiological childhood abuse. He simply cannot wrap his mind around “service.” It is very telling that White House chief of staff John Kelly has not spoken of this matter. After all, Trump and Kelly were standing at Kelly’s son’s grave when Trump expressed his inability to grasp the concept of “service.” This concept is beyond him which is why earlier he failed to go to a French cemetery to honor our war dead. It adds insult to injury and clearly demonstrates that there is an acknowledgement of this administration to Tramp’s failing that they would float LIES; the chopper could not fly, security would not enable him to safely travel by motorcade. Other national leaders were able to attend.
