Concerning the Clown Show
To the Editor:
It is interesting reading through Ed Clark’s thoughts pertaining to the decrepit condition and total immorality of the national Republican Party. Ed, I enjoyed our lengthy discussion of a little over a year ago and remain confident that we share all sorts of common ground on a great many issues.
My one caution to you is for your supportive sounding remarks pertaining to Vermont Governor Phil Scott. While I agree that the governor has handled the pandemic wisely and has demonstrated good sense in taking issue with Trump, I consider it unwise to provide him with too much encouragement given your status if I am not mistaken as Essex County Democratic Chairperson. For the purposes of full disclosure, I almost always support Democratic candidates for US Senate, US House of Representatives or in Governors races across the country. I am a proud member of the Vermont Progressive Party however. That is because I believe that the Progressive Party again and again supports urgently needed reform efforts on issues that the Vermont and national Democratic Parties seem to need a lot of pressure from the left in order to bring forward for full legislative consideration. Without the Vermont Progressive Party, I do not think that Vermont would be as far along as we are on issues of global warming, policing and drug policy reform, equitable access to health care and a wide range of other pressing concerns. As it remains, we still have a very long way to go on these issues.
Ed, I believe that current Vermont Governor Phil Scott is the only statewide Republican candidate who has been elected in the past ten years and perhaps a bit longer. Hopefully Phil Scott has no aspirations towards becoming a member of Vermont’s congressional delegation. Eventually we will need to be selecting a new member or members of our three person delegation in Washington; it is only a matter of time before we will left with no choice but to do so regardless of the high quality of representation in general that we receive from junior Senator Bernie Sanders, senior Senator Patrick Leahy and from Congressperson Peter Welch.
Given that Phil Scott is really the Vermont Republican Party’s only proven statewide vote getter it seems unlikely that anyone but Phil Scott would be successful in flipping one of our three seats in Congress to the Republicans. The last thing we need is to help white supremacist Mitch McConnell reestablish his demonic vice grip on the United States Senate as Majority Leader. McConnell has shown no integrity whatsoever and is truly a national disgrace. It is so blatantly misleading to see his false claims of support for “election integrity” as he and his openly racist cronies in the national Republican Party go about their super-intensified efforts at vote suppression in nearly every statehouse in the country this year. Such efforts constitute sedition of the magnitude seen on January 6th in a different but equally destructive and nightmarishly dangerous form.
If we can’t stop the Republicans’ vote suppression strategy, we are only a few election cycles at the most away from total dictatorship in this country. That will likely precede torture and “disappearances” on our own soil. This is no joke folks. Please be much more cautious with your indications of support for Phil Scott, Essex County Democratic Chairperson Ed Clark. Phil admittedly did well in “following the science, not the politics” in responding to the pandemic, but he gets far too much credit for simply being sensible on that one issue. Phil Scott and the Republicans are far too closely aligned with the fossil fuel industry. Not coincidentally Phil Scott has received vast amounts of financial support from the national Republican Party to fuel at least some of his previous campaigns. Some of that money we believe emanated from the notorious Koch brothers and their lethal network of fossil fuel pipelines railroaded through native lands by right wing extremist police forces both public and private. Massive pipeline explosions have ripped through residential neighborhoods in California and elsewhere. If I am not mistaken at least some such explosions are directly tied to under-regulation of Koch Industries given their neglect of human life and resultant ecological catastrophes in favor of excessive frugality and cost cutting in service to their bloated bottom-line profit margins.
For democracy,
Bill Coleman
Newark, Vt.
