Concerns Regarding Prop. 5, Article 22
To the Editor:
I have supported Women’s rights since a teenager. I joined NOW (National Organization for Women) in college and helped organize an abortion rights debate. As a young nurse, I provided early-term pre and post abortion care to women. I was in favor of Prop 5. However, I’ve come to the conclusion that I’m uncomfortable with its language.
Prop 5 Article 22 is presented to us in the media as affirming a woman’s right to an abortion, but that’s not what is stated in the proposed Vermont State Amendment to the constitution. It doesn’t have the words “woman/female” or “right to an abortion”. Article 22 states: “ [Personal reproductive liberty] That an individual’s right to personal reproductive autonomy is central to the liberty and dignity to determine one’s own life course and shall not be denied or infringed unless justified by a compelling State interest achieved by the least restrictive means.”
I’m uncomfortable with the words “individual”, “compelling State interest achieved by the least restrictive means.” Termination of a pregnancy is a private decision between a woman and the health care provider. What would be a compelling State interest achieved by the least restrictive means?
This amendment is intended to be inclusive of ALL Vermonter’s reproductive rights. It sounds equitable. However, we really don’t know how it could be interpreted until ratified and into effect.
As humans, we have our own prejudices and narrow vision. We have a difficult time envisioning the interpretation of future litigated cases. The Fourteenth Amendment was originally intended to grant full citizenship rights to formerly enslaved African- Americans when it was ratified in 1865 after slavery was abolished. The authors of this amendment probably thought that its intention was clear. In taking a look at how the U.S. Constitution laws are interpreted, it was the Fourteenth Amendment that gave women the right to an abortion through the Supreme Court decision in Roe v. Wade. Based on interpretation of the Fourteenth Amendment, the Supreme Court also granted personhood to corporations.
Technology is rapidly changing our lives. Consider rapidly changing medical technology. Did you ever envision years ago, that children could have a sex change? It’s happening now. You may think this is preposterous, but could “A I”- Artificial Intelligence be granted reproductive rights in the future? Prop 5 Article 22 states “individual”, it doesn’t state “human individual”.
We do need to consider possible litigated outcomes of ratifying Prop 5 Article 22. All opinions and ideas should be given careful consideration. They shouldn’t simply be dismissed as “hogwash”, “misinformation”, “warped-mindedness”. I am greatly concerned about the censorship in Vermont and in our country. It’s an attempt to silence others by shaming them.
As human beings, we have the gift of the ability to reason. We must make a voting decision not only with a passion for an issue, but with our minds. We are making this decision not only for ourselves now, but for many years to come for future Vermonters. Repealing a constitutional amendment, should it not do as intended, requires a process that could take years.
As a retired nurse, I’m concerned that the language in this proposed amendment could possibly allow for ELECTIVE late term abortions- not including the ones where the mother’s life is endangered or when the fetus is not viable. I would not want nurses placed in a position to take part in an abortion or any other “reproductive” procedure, such as gender changing surgery, particularly involving a child, should they not want to, due to their deeply held moral, ethical or religious beliefs, only later to be involved in litigation for violating another’s “personal reproductive liberty” granted by Prop 5.
There is already a nursing shortage here. I heard Senator Bernie Sanders say on Vermont Public (formerly Vermont Public Radio) that Vermont needs 9,000 nurses. As more states are restricting abortions, it’s possible that women will be coming to Vermont for them. Late term abortions are performed in hospitals due to higher risk. How will this impact hospitals, which are already understaffed with nurses? Nurses can and do quit working in hospitals due to unfair working conditions. I know, because I was one of them.
I am concerned about our eroding rights as women, particularly as it pertains to controlling our own reproductive freedom. At the same time that Prop 5 is promoted to protect our reproductive rights with dignity, I’m noticing gender neutral language by journalists and doctors, of all people, in the media. I’ve heard it on Vermont Public in NPR (National Public Radio) commentary. Language such as “pregnant people”? People don’t get pregnant- women do. They are mothers. This kind of talk is undignified, disrespectful, offensive to women, and disturbing. The term “pregnant people” is double-speak, as ambiguous as is Prop 5, Article 22.
Could the language in Prop 5 ultimately backfire and hurt us? There are many of us who support the right to an early abortion, and in cases of danger to the mother and when the fetus is not viable outside the womb. But, we have doubts about Prop 5 in the way it is written. Reproductive matters are private ones. It’s concerning that a court case, under Prop 5, would become anything but private.
With an open mind, I have decided to vote “no” on this issue and not promote it in any way.
Mary Hauser
Newark, Vt.
