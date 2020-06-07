Condemned to Repeat It
To the Editor:
In times like these, it helps to look into humanities’ common mirror and ask: Have we been here before? Are there lessons to learn?
Over 2,400 years ago, exiled Athenian general Thucydides wrote a history of the Peloponnesian War between Athens and Sparta. He addressed the degeneration of society. In translation*, he wrote: “Practically the whole of the Hellenic world was convulsed, with rival parties in every state - democratic leaders trying to bring in the Athenians, and oligarchs trying to bring in the Spartans…. To fit in with the change of events, words, too, had to change their usual meanings. What used to be described as a thoughtless act of aggression was now regarded as the courage one would expect to find in a party member; to think of the future and wait was merely another way of saying one was a coward; any idea of moderation was just an attempt to disguise one’s unmanly character; ability to understand a question from all sides meant that one was totally unfit for action. Fanatical enthusiasm was the mark of a real man, and to plot against an enemy behind his back was perfectly legitimate self-defense. Anyone who held violent opinions could always be trusted, and anyone who objected to them became a suspect…. As a result…there was a general deterioration of character throughout the Greek world. The plain way of looking at things, which is so much the mark of a noble nature, was regarded as a ridiculous quality and soon ceased to exist. Society became divided into camps in which no man trusted his fellow.”
In 1905 George Santayana said “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” Winston Churchill paraphrased this in 1948 to ‘Those who fail to learn from history are condemned to repeat it’.
