Confederate Flags
To the Editor:
I have noticed a growing number of Confederate flags on display in the NEK, including on bumper stickers. Are these flag bearers from the South?
Perhaps readers can write responses to these pages.
Sincerely,
Melanie Finn
Kirby, Vermont
