I just have to speak out with a different opinion than the people protesting Confederate Railroad’s logo at Lancaster Fair. When I hear “Confederate” I don’t think of hate groups such as the Proud Boys etc. I think of southerners in general. The war over slavery was over 200 years ago. Let’s not try to read anything more into a music groups name and logo or a Confederate flag. A good share of the problem these days is everybody has a different idea of what something means. Can’t we just take some things at face value rather than trying to interpret them to mean something evil? Why would a transgender woman fear for her “personal safety” over a country music band’s logo, they’ve been around for 25 years and as far as I know have never caused anyone any harm.
It isn’t just this issue - a school principal in Vermont was fired because she stated “all lives matter.” (Regarding all the issues with “black lives matter”) it seems lately as if every time someone has an opinion that disagrees with a group or just adds a comment such as “all lives matter” there is a huge uproar. All lives do matter and everyone should respect that.
I don’t think it’s right for a small group of people to try to demand that the banks or any other business should withdraw support for a fair just because they don’t like the logo or some other thing about a certain group. It’s time to stop all this supposed “political correctness.” Let’s spend our time doing things that are positive - help your neighbors, volunteer to work in a park, coach kids sports, visit the elderly in nursing homes. If all of us strived as hard to make things better as they do to find fault, it would make our towns, our state and our country a much better place. “If it’s to be it’s up to me.”
By the way, in St. Johnsbury, we could use some volunteers to work in the parks! Call me at 535-9895 if you’d like to help.
