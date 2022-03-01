Conflict Of Interest In The SAU 36? You Decide

Tara Giles, editor of our local newspaper, volunteered to temporarily fill in a term on the School Board, during a difficult time in public service. This being said, she should immediately make an ethical stand and step down from her position, either as editor of the newspaper or as a school board member. To many, it may be considered to be a conflict of interest between her job as editor and her role on the School Board. At times, contentious issues arise, and she must vote on them. How, in any way, can she then report on them in a fair and impartial manner?
Many of the policies which Tara supported are clearly at odds with community standards. Parents, and no one else, are responsible for promoting morality and the culture their family believes in. Tara, and some others on the School Board, lost focus on this truth.
While our kids are now unmasked, it is not due to Tara or the initiative of the School Board. Tara, and some of the other Board members, were content to continue to masking our kids for good.
SAU 36 has a much better option. Brad Cross would make an excellent School Board member. He has proven leadership and managerial ability, and is committed to supporting parent’s rights to oversee their children’s education, and moving our children past the era of COVID. Brad has an interest in giving support to the core components of traditional education; math, science, history, and civics; as well as CTE. Brad believes that our children should have a voice in their education, and would like our kids to feel welcome to attend the School Board meetings to share their experience with the School Board.
Typically, local elections are forgotten or ignored. However, March 8th is a crucial election, especially our children in SAU 36. Local elections are the most direct way for all of us to make a difference. There are going to be important budgetary votes in our towns, which we should vote and be heard. The most important aspect of the election will be the direction which we will take regarding the School Board and the education of our children. Please remember to vote on March 8th.
