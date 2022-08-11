Congratulations to all the candidates that ran in the Vermont primary, both Democrat or Republican, and other parties, win or lose. You people gave up part of your lives and financial resources to participate in Democracy.
I did what I could to help my candidate Myers Mermel for U S Senate and was not successful. I supported Joe Benning and others that were successful.
I stood out in front of the polling places in Williston, met Molly Gray there and then to the Essex Jct. polling place where I met Gerald Malloy, shook hands with him and promised to help “Deploy Malloy” should he win. I met an interesting Republican at Essex Jct. who was running a campaign for write in votes in his district to get on the Republican ballot in November as state representative. His name is Brian Christie. He was there with his wife all day. I wished him well. I believe he was successful.
