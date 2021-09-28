Congratulations Are in Order!
To the Editor:
I was pleased to read online that the Armory vote passed on September 14.
Congratulations to Town Manager Chad Whitehead and to the Select Board for their obvious diligence in preparing this matter for the voters’ consideration. I personally remain convinced that any funds that are ultimately raised ought by right to be used toward the dismantling of this building. I think I can recall fairly soon after the Armory was first mothballed that the Caledonian-Record brought to the attention of the residents of the Town of Saint Johnsbury an issue of hazardous materials and their proposed safe removal from the site.
Thank you for your time on the Monday night before the voting.
Joanne M. Brown
Boston, Mass.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.