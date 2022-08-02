Conservative Revolution Part 2

Back around July 17th my letter to editor appeared in the Caledonian Record of St Johnsbury, Vt. titled “Conservative Revolution”. I wrote that voters would revolt by going to the ballot box in November ,they being sick of the Liberal Socialist agenda of many Democrats. I told that this Revolution would need and I quote ”world class leaders, who are world class readers, writers, and orators capable of delivering this message from their hearts” who don’t need “ghost writers”, leaders who can deliver “What is to be Done” without the teleprompter.
I also wrote: ”Our society is rotting from within, morality in free fall to the bottom of the Devil’s pit.” I also wrote” Poverty begets crime, crime begets poverty.” The Socialist answer is to just feed them, give them free this, free that to the point that they are so thankful that they vote for them, but they never get out of poverty, many resorting to crime to survive.
At a Republican meeting in May, I was most fortunate to meet a man, running for US Senate that I quickly gravitated to, Myers Mermel of Manchester, Vt. We exchanged contact information and agreed that we would keep in touch. The more I learned about him, the more I was convinced, “This is the “Real Deal”. This is that”world class leader” that I wrote about in my letter to editor mentioned above. I learned that his great grandfather from way back rode with Ethan Allen. Myers said to me:” Will you March with me in the Stars and Stripes Parade in Lyndonville, Vt.?” “It would be an honor.”, I replied. If you saw the parade, I was that old man hobbling along with his old wooden cane, proud to be with Myers Mermel, a future “world class leader, a future US Senator from Vermont.
So here we are,just days away from the August 9th primary. I ,Ron Pal, ask the voters of Vermont to support Myers Mermel.
