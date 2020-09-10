Consider The Source
To the Editor:
When listening and reading about all things Covid, it’s becoming more important than ever to evaluate all of it with these thoughts, “who’s talking, who do they work for, what are their aims?”
Politicians work for themselves first. Unions work for their members first. Have you ever heard of a solution offered that didn’t call for more money, personnel or time? What happened to “when you find yourself in a hole, stop digging?”
Parents, your children have become pawns in this huge game of grab the money. If they are your first priority, stand your ground. “No” to everything until you can prove it works safely.
