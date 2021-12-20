Conspiracies
To the Editor:
I’m not someone who finds conspiracies everywhere but after reading John McClaughry’s op-ed 12-14-21, I do find the foundations of one.
If you look at the history of lack of infrastructure investment by the State and the explosion of non-profits and only them in housing and economic development in the NEK, one might conclude there is a plan to close the area up simply by denying funding. Add to that development rights surrendered and large property purchases by the State and its non-profits and one might conclude the plan is underway.
Audit the property tax rolls of any NEk community and note the trends
John Simons
Sheffield
