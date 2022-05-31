Constitutional Scholars Discuss Treason
To the Editor:
John McClaughry suggested that I had succumbed “to the unfortunate temptation of shouting ‘Treason!’ to triumphantly conclude” my argument denouncing Trump and that I should acquaint myself with the US Constitution. Pete Gummere jumped in with an admonition that “treason” ought not to be “alleged frivolously.”
There was neither “triumph” nor anything “frivolously” alleged in my comments. I took the time to learn what some of our Country’s top constitutional scholars had to say about it.
Laurence Tribe is an American legal scholar who is a Professor Emeritus at Harvard University. He taught constitutional law for 50 years at Harvard Law School. He’s a co-founder of the American Constitution Society and the author of American Constitutional Law (1978), a major treatise in that field. On March 22, 2021, Professor Tribe said, “Yes, it is indeed sedition. And insurrection. And, to the degree what we witnessed on January 6 constituted the conduct of armed warfare against the United States, it was in fact treason, which Art. III defines to include ‘levying war against the United States.’”
Carlton F. W. Larson is a treason scholar and law professor at the University of California, Davis. During Trump’s Presidency, Larson said his colleagues teased him by asking, “Is it treason yet?” He always said no. But the insurrection of January 6th changed his answer, at least with regard to Trump’s followers who attacked the Capitol in an attempt to stop Congress’s certification of the election. “It’s very clear that would have been seen as ‘levying war.’” Those who attacked the Capitol did exactly what Trump told them to do, “Fight like hell.”
Professor Larson wrote in his book “On Treason: A Citizen’s Guide to the Law,” that the Framers “had a very specific image in mind—men gathering with guns, forming an army, and marching on the seat of government.” Few events in American history, if any, have matched that description as clearly as the insurrection of January 6th, which, court documents suggest, “was planned by militia members who may have intended to capture elected officials.” Their shouts of “Hang Mike Pence” leave no doubt about the treachery they had in mind. Many insurrectionists have said they were simply answering Trump’s call to fight. Trump led the insurrection. Professor Larson said, “At some point, you have to say, if that’s not levying war against the United States, then what on earth is?”
Attorney Glen Kirschner served for 6 years in the Army’s Judge Advocate General’s Corps and for 24 years with the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia office as a federal prosecutor/Assistant U.S. Attorney. Mr. Kirschner says that “we know” Trump “inspired, encouraged and incited” his supporters to attack the Capitol. “We know he launched the attack by telling his angry mob that he had whipped up” to march to the Capitol and to “fight like hell.” Kirschner said, based on reporting, that “we know” members of Trump’s administration and family members “urged him to call off the attack and condemn the violence, but he did not. Why? Because he wanted to violently stop the transfer of presidential power.” He added, “Now, friends, that sure sounds like someone who is levying war against the United States.”
I stand by my assertion that Trump committed treason.
Marion Mohri
Wheelock, Vt.
