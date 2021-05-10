Content & Quality
To the Editor:
Not knowing exactly how, where and to whom I should direct these thoughts, I am sending my letter to your paper, in the hope that its contents will be made available to the appropriate parties either privately or as a Letter to the Editor.
Firstly, my sincerest condolences to the family of Wayne Paul London in the loss of their patriarch to the ravages of Parkinson’s disease.
While I did not have the privilege of having known the man, the content and quality of his obituary published in the May 8 & 9 edition of the Caledonian-Record were extraordinary.
Kudos to the person who wrote it. We were provided with an entertaining and in-depth look at the fully realized life of an accomplished multi-faceted individual. The photographs of Dr./Prof. London further enhanced an already exceptional article; conveying to me at least something of a “Lincolnesque” nature.
The second item I found to be unusually interesting and exceedingly well put in the same edition was a Letter to the Editor entitled “Justice” by Kenneth Vos of Sheffield, VT.
His subject matter was timely in that it addressed issues that are now at the very forefront of our lives and thoughts on a daily basis.
It is indeed heartening to know that our local newspaper adheres to an higher standard in terms of the content and quality offered readers. I applaud your refusal to “dumb things down” for the consumption of the masses, as seems so often to be the case these days.
Roberta Chase Bettencourt
Littleton, N. H.
