The recent exchanges between Ron Pal and Bill Coleman reminds me of a conversation I had with a gentleman who built homes in another state. He claimed to vacation in the N.E.K., would like to live here but couldn’t because he didn’t like the states economy. His critique was telling:
Where in the U.S. did two interstates come together and the area didn’t grow in wealth or population? (St. J). Nowhere else in the country, didn’t even get a truck stop. His second point was, the state has a mostly tourist based economy, the last type to grow the first to wither because it’s based on others’ discretionary income, nothing can sustain over time.
I used to watch the “Farm Report” on T.V. and saw a report on the way beef producers out west, wintered their cattle. It was called “Controlled Starvation.” They feed just enough hay through the winter to keep the cows alive until spring grass. Maybe that’s the state’s program for the N.E.K. economy.
