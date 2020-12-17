Cookie Swap Response
To the Editor:
Our governor has ordered, “Multiple Household Social Gatherings Suspended. Attendance at all public and private social, recreational and entertainment gatherings, indoor and outdoor, including large social gatherings incidental to ceremonies, holiday gatherings, parties and celebrations, shall be limited to participation with only members of a single household.” He has asked all of us to please step up and make social sacrifices to protect one another from covid.
Yet the front page of your paper displays the gathering of five women, from separate households, not even attempting to socially distance for their photo op. Their gathering was a want. Not a need. Not one of them would have died without gathering to exchange cookies and to catch up. They could have left cookies on each other’s doorsteps without contact. They could have cancelled their cookie exchange for this year - as so many of us have cancelled our plans and interactions with family and loved ones this holiday season. But they disregarded the governor’s order, and the safety of their community, so they could selfishly live their entitled lives. And your paper glorified their behavior. I’m disappointed in all of you.
Lisa D. Whitney
