Correct Writing Improves Communication

To the Editor:

As a retired Elementary/Middle school teacher who taught many subjects in a self-contained classroom to the same 25 kids all day, the teaching of English and Language Arts was the most rewarding to me. Furthering those practices and skills in the writing skills of those kids in Middle school where I taught 100 kids daily, was even more satisfying due to the fine-tuning of the rules of writing which had to be imparted, and reinforced.

Attaining a Masters Degree in Education, and then pursuing courses for a CAGS (Certificate of Advanced Graduate Studies), this writer’s time in the classroom encompasses 22 years! I feel it was time well spent in order to learn and transmit knowledge in various subjects to my young students.

Parents who are “home-schooling” their children during this pandemic may want to instill some of these practices into your children’s English writing homework?

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.