Correcting The Record, Again

I am at a loss to grasp why Marion Mohri continues to write letters to this paper triumphantly linking the Ethan Allen Institute’s supposed connection to the sinister American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC). Last August on this page I patiently explained that EAI has no connection to ALEC. EAI is one of 56 or so free-market state think tanks that pay to belong to our “trade group”, the State Policy Network. ALEC is listed as one of many “associate members” of SPN.
As I wrote then, “In 1993 I was asked to speak (on Thomas Jefferson’s political philosophy) at an ALEC conference, but they changed their mind when a bigger name (Bill Kristol) became available. I’ve never been back (nor has Rob Roper, EAI’s president since 2013).” We aren’t on ALEC’s mailing list and they’ve never called, emailed or even grunted in our direction during my 19 years, and during Rob’s nine, at the helm. In those now 28 years, EAI has simply had no interaction with ALEC at all. Nada.
I hope Ms. Mohri will try again when she finds out that for over 20 years EAI has steadfastly opposed new taxes on your heating oil, gasoline, diesel fuel, and propane … I’ll confess, that’s true.
