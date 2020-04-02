Correctional Facilities

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
I want folks to imagine for a minute the following scenario: you are isolated at home, perhaps with household members or pets. You are able to decide when and how you pick up your groceries. You can choose whether or not you follow sanitization protocol by leaving your groceries outside for a day, transferring groceries from their unsterile containers to sterile ones. You do your very best to follow all guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, and hopefully you and your family members are healthy and safe.
Now imagine you are stuck at home, but all of the safety protocols are out of your control. You do not know where your food is coming from, who is handling it, whether it has been washed sufficiently or not. You are reliant on someone else to ensure your bathroom and eating areas are clean. That is the reality for nearly 1500 people living in the care of the Department of Corrections.
The guests of the Department of Corrections live within close proximity to one another. There are two persons living in an 8’ by 10’ cell together. They stand shoulder to shoulder with each other when in line for meals. Twenty to thirty people stand in the same small room for their medications. They shower together, use the toilets together, and cannot physical maintain a six-foot distance between each other.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.