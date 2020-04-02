Correctional Facilities

To the Editor:

I want folks to imagine for a minute the following scenario: you are isolated at home, perhaps with household members or pets. You are able to decide when and how you pick up your groceries. You can choose whether or not you follow sanitization protocol by leaving your groceries outside for a day, transferring groceries from their unsterile containers to sterile ones. You do your very best to follow all guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, and hopefully you and your family members are healthy and safe.

Now imagine you are stuck at home, but all of the safety protocols are out of your control. You do not know where your food is coming from, who is handling it, whether it has been washed sufficiently or not. You are reliant on someone else to ensure your bathroom and eating areas are clean. That is the reality for nearly 1500 people living in the care of the Department of Corrections.

The guests of the Department of Corrections live within close proximity to one another. There are two persons living in an 8’ by 10’ cell together. They stand shoulder to shoulder with each other when in line for meals. Twenty to thirty people stand in the same small room for their medications. They shower together, use the toilets together, and cannot physical maintain a six-foot distance between each other.

